'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne': Goa BJP to Sanjay Raut on 'political miracle'

Image Source : PTI Sanjay Raut/File

Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar on Friday likened Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's statement calling for a political "miracle" in Goa, to "Mungerilal ke haseen sapne".

"Sanjay Raut's dream is more like 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne'. He will ruin his party as well as other political parties who are with them," Tendulkar told reporters late on Friday.

'Mungerilal... ' was a popular 1990s television serial, in which the central character played by Raghubir Yadav, constantly dreams big only to see his fantasies crash when he wakes up.

Earlier on Friday, Raut, whose party aligned with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a government in Maharashtra, had called for a unification of all non-BJP parties in Goa and said that a miracle could be in the offing in the coastal state.

"At least four MLAs, including those with Goa Forward Party President Vijay Sardesai are in contact with Shiv Sena. We plan to form a separate front in that state with various parties, including Congress. We are hopeful that there could be a 'miracle' in Goa also soon," Raut told the media in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena does not have a single MLA in Goa.