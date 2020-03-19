MP political crisis: Speaker turns down SC suggestion to meet rebel Congress MLAs via video link

The Supreme Court on Thursday suggested that Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati should interact with the rebel Congress MLAs through video link or the court can appoint an observer to allay the fear that the legislators are in captivity. However, the Speaker refused to accept the top court's proposal. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said it can create conditions to ensure exercise of volition of the rebel MLAs is truly voluntary.

"We can appoint an observer to Bengaluru or some other place so that the rebel MLAs can connect with the Speaker through video conferencing after which he can decide," the bench said.

It also asked the Speaker whether any inquiry was made on the resignation of the rebel MLAs and what decision has he taken on them.