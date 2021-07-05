Modi Cabinet expansion likely on July 7; Scindia, Sonowal among 20 others to be included: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi is likely to include 19-20 fresh faces in his Cabinet, sources said.

Modi Cabinet Expansion News: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sushil Kumar Modi, Dilip Ghosh, Anupriya Patel and several others may get a place in the Union Cabinet which is likely to be expanded on Wednesday, July 7, sources said.

According to sources, the Modi Cabinet may get 19-20 new faces, including Manoj Tiwari, Narayan Rane, RCP Singh, Santosh Kushwaha, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Locket Chatterjee, Zafar Islam and others.

Notably, PM Modi Modi held 'secret' meetings with senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and BL Santosh on Saturday and Sunday amid talks of Cabinet expansion. Sources said that Sunday's meeting began at 5 PM and lasted for six hours. The meeting, that took place at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Saturday also continued till late at night.

This would be the first Cabinet expansion exercise of the Modi government that stormed to power in 2019 for the second term in a row.

The rejig is likely to factor in representation from the five poll-bound states and also the 2024 general election. The expansion is likely to see a major representation from Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections will be held early next year.