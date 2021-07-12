Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Can't hold child responsible for father's actions: Mehbooba on dismissal of Syed Salahuddin's sons

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday defended her stand in support of eleven government employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who were dismissed for allegedly working for various terror groups.

During a presser on Monday, Mehbooba said though she was not supporting anyone but a child should not held responsible for the actions of his father unless and until there is substantial proof.

"I am not supporting anyone. You cannot hold a child responsible for actions of his father unless and until you have proof. These are not eleven people, they have sacked 20-25 this year," Mehbooba said in a bid to back her tweet.

Earlier in a tweet, Mehbooba had said that the "government continues dismpowering people of Jammu and Kashmir in garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the Constitution that ought to be held."

She further said that "abrupt dismissal on flimsy grounds is criminal and that all policy decisions vis a vis J&K are taken with sole objective of punishing Kashmiris".

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly working as overground workers for terrorist organisations. Four of them belonged to Anantnag, three were from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. They were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held.

According to officials, four of the dismissed employees were working in the education department, two in the Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in the agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and SKIMS.

