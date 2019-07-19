BJP should investigate wealth of its leaders first: Mayawati slams saffron party after attachment of brother's property

Image Source : ANI Mayawati slams BJP over wealth in the party

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said the Narendra Modi-led party should investigate how much wealth they and their family had before coming into politics and how much it is now.

Slamming the Centre, the BSP supremo further said the BJP thinks they are very clean, however, they should investigate things within their party.

Her claims come after the Income Tax Department had attached a 'benami' property of her brother worth Rs 400 crore in Noida.

Addressing the media, Mayawati said he stands with the people of her party and that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not bow down in front of the BJP.

Mayawati had recently appointed her brother, Anand Kumar, as national vice president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

"The BJP is still misusing the power of the central government to harass its opponents by framing them in false cases as part of a conspiracy. In line with this, now my brothers and sisters are also being harassed, which is highly deplorable. But the BSP will not bend or bow to this," Mayawati said in a tweet.

"A similar disgusting deed was done by this party's government in 2003 through the IT Department and the CBI against us, which is well known. After a long struggle, we got justice in the end in the Supreme Court," she added.

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Income Tax Department's Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit.

The plot, where a five-star hotel and other luxury facilities were planned to be created, is registered at no 2A, Sector 94, Noida, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district, part of the National Capital Region.

'Benami' properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

According to findings of the probe, the tax department detected a "complex web of shareholding" by at least six firms, including dummy companies, who were the 'benamidars' or the entities in whose name the 'benami' property is standing.

The companies identified as 'benamidars' in the order are Vision Town Planners Private Limited, BPTP International Trade Center Pvt Ltd, Euro Asia Mercantile Pvt Ltd, Sunny Cast and Forge Pvt Ltd, Karishma industries Pvt Ltd and Ad-Fin Capital Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Kumar and his wife are the sole beneficiaries of the funds of the multi-layered 'benami' transactions that took place through these companies, the department alleged.

