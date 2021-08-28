Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'BJP govt using agencies when they can't compete with us in politics': Mamata after ED summons to nephew

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of "using" probe agencies, hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the state.

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat in Lok Sabha and is also the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case here on September 6 while his wife Rujira has been sent a similar summon under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for September 1.

"Our priority is to work for the people. When the BJP government in Delhi cannot compete with us in politics, they use agencies...few people had left us but now they have returned because they know that their home belongs here," Mamata said at an event in Kalighat.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will "emerge stronger" despite the pressure "using" ED against them.

"BJP thinks it can put pressure on us by using ED (Enforcement Directorate) against us but we will emerger stronger," he said.

Raking up the "post-poll violence' issue yet again, Mamata alleged that the BJP was "suppressing" voices.

"BJP is suppressing the voices of students, teachers, govt employees and on social media. I want students of West Bengal to lead the path. BJP govt is inhuman. This govt doesn't love people and is selling the country," she said.

Why do we say Jai Hind, Vande Mataram & Khela Hobe, Mamata asked, further adding that she believes students are the ones who start moving forward with helpless people. "They are the future. I want them to become new equation of politics," she said.

Mamata said 5 BJP workers and 16 TMC workers died in post-poll violence. "We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them to villages? NHRC and all other commissions have become political, all their members are from BJP," she added.

The case, filed under criminal sections of the (PMLA), was filed by the ED after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern

Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. Local state operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had earlier claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. He has been denying all charges.

