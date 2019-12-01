Maharashtra Assembly to elect Speaker today, amid BJP protest

The Maha Vikas Agadhi might have won the floor test by voting for Uddhav Thackeray as their leader, but the coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress to face another battle on Sunday as Maharashtra assembly is set to elect the speaker. The Congress on Saturday announced that MLA Nana Patole is the candidate of the alliance whereas BJP named Kisan Kathore as their candidate who will contest for the speaker's post.

Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha while Kathore is an MLA from Murbad in Thane district. They both are in their fourth term as MLAs.

The election of the speaker is being held a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance cleared the floor test in Vidhan Bhawan. A total of 169 MLAs out of 288 members of the assembly voted in the favor of Uddhav Thackeray despite oppositions' walkout.

105 MLAs of BJP staged walkout from Vidhan Bhawan on Saturday after raising several issues. Among these issues, BJP attacked the ruling coalition government for replacing protem speaker before the floor test. Kalidas Kolambkar of the BJP was replaced by senior NCP leader Dileep Valse Patil.

Devendra Fadnavis said that this act of the ruling government is against tradition and rules of the assembly as according to the constitution protem speaker can only be replaced after an election for the post.

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said, "This has never happened before in the country's history. The Speaker hasn't been chosen and the floor test is being conducted by a protem Speaker which is against the rules."

