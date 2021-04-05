Image Source : PTI/FILE Dilip Walse Patil replaces Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra Home Minister

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil on Monday replaced Anil Deshmukh as the new home minister of Maharashtra. Deshmukh resigned on Monday from his post, hours after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption charges leveled against him.

A six-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Patil is currently serving as minister of excise and labor department in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet. He has now been given additional charge of the home ministry.

Previously, Patil headed the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Energy Ministry, Higher and Technical Education Ministry, and Medical Education Ministry, all as a Cabinet Minister from 1999 to 2009. He is known to be a close associate of party president Sharad Pawar. Patil had started his political career as a PA to Pawar.

