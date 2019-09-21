Picture Abhi Baki Hai Dost: How Karnataka government can topple this election season

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and current CM BS Yediyurappa

All eyes on Maharashtra and Haryana as election dates of the two states, but it can also be make or break for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state. His government currently holds a wafer-thin majority over Congress-JD(S) combine, and by-elections for 15 seats are scheduled to be held in Karnataka along with elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

What is the situation?

Karnataka Legislative Assembly has 224 seats. During the recent political crisis in the state, Yediyurappa was able to wrest power from former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy after rebellion of Congress-JD(S) MLAs. The rebellious MLAs were disqualified. And after this, the magic figure for majority in the House came down to 104. Since the BJP had 105 MLAs it was easily able to topple Kumaraswamy government

What happens now?

Election Commission of India has announced by-polls for 15 seats in Karnataka assembly. If the Congress-JD(S) combine manages to secure victory on large number of these seats, political developments in the state are likely to gather pace as the Congress-JD(S) may want to get back at BJP. In such a scenario, the BJP government may even topple depending on numbers the Congress-JD(S0 is able to muster.

The Nataka in Karanataka had hit national headlines in the last few months when there was a rebellion in Congress-JD(S) combine. The rebellious MLAs were flown to Mumbai. They stayed at Renaissance hotel in Powai in Mumbai for the length of the political tussle.

Congress-JD(S) dug their heels as well and sent their master troubleshooter DK Shivakumar to Mumbai to break the logjam. He was able to make initial progress as he brought one Congress rebel back to the fold. But in the end, BJP was able to wrest power away from Congress-JD(S).

Watch | Haryana & Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on 21st October, counting on 24th October