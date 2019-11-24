Accidental Shapath Grahan: Sanjay Raut’s dig at Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar swearing-in

Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's early morning oath-taking ceremony by calling it 'Accidental Shapath Grahan' (accidental swearing-in). Raut's tweet comes hours before the Supreme Court hearing on the combine petition filed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2019 10:55 IST
Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's early morning oath-taking ceremony by calling it 'Accidental Shapath Grahan' (accidental swearing-in). Raut's tweet comes hours before the Supreme Court hearing on the combine petition filed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik retweeted Sanjay Raut's post and captioned it with famous lines by renowned Urdu poet and Ghazal writer Jigar Moradabadi: "Ye ishq nahin asaan itna hi samajh lijiye, ik aag ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai".

"The petitioners are praying for an immediate floor test within 24 hours so as to avoid further horse-trading and illegal manoeuvres to somehow cobble up a majority from the Maha Vikas Aghadi," said the petition. Their lawyer Sunil Fernandes said the petition has been filed with the apex court's registry and a formal listing of the plea for hearing is awaited.

The Supreme Court constitutional bench hearing the petition would comprise Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The petition sought quashing of Maharasthra Governor B.S. Koshyari's decision to invite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on Saturday morning as unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

