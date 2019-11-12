Narayan Rane emerges from shadows, says Shiv Sena being made 'Ullu' by Congress-NCP

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Narayan Rane speaking with the media on Tuesday

After President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, BJP's Narayan Rane emerged from shadows and claimed that Congress and Nationalist Congress Party are making "Ullu" out of Shiv Sena. He also told media that he will do "everything" in his power to ensure that BJP government assumes power in Maharashtra. This may mark return of the Konkan strongman into thick of political developments suroounding government formation in Maharashtra.

Narayan Rane who was in Shiv Sena for 39 years, is considered to have extremely bad political relations with Shic Sene chief Uddhav Thackeray. It is also said that former Maharashtra CM (Rane) was expelled from Shiv Sena as he tried to position himself as a successor to Bal Thackeray himself in internal politics of the party.

Rane's gambles in Congress:

He joined the Congress after being expelled from Shiv Sena. But then he clashed with Congress heavyweights like Vilasrao Deshmukh and Ashok Chavan over the chief ministerial post.

His luck in politics is not said to have favoured him after leaving Shiv Sena. Due to his tussle with Maharashtra Congress leaders, he was increasingly sidelined within the party. Uddhav Thackeray in the meantime, ensured that new power centres were formed in Sindhudurg District, Rane's own backyard.

The gambles worked for Shiv Sena and the once mighty Narayan Rane suffered defeat in 2014 Maharashtra elections.

Overtures to BJP:

Things became increasingly precarious for Rane and his sons as the BJP dragged feet over inducting him even when he had resigned from the Congress. For a while, Rane floated his own party which he later merged his party with the BJP after he was inducted.

It seemed that political bad luck followed Rane family till November 11 when Shiv Sena looked set to form government in Maharashtra leaving behind the BJP. It seemed that the Konkan strongman made a political miscalculation yet again.

But, as Shiv Sena appeared to miss the golden chance, the BJP and Narayan Rane with it, may just see a glimmer of hope.