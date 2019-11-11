Monday, November 11, 2019
     
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress holds second key meeting in New Delhi

Congress party's crucial meeting with its MLAs from Maharashtra began here at 4 p.m. on Monday, with the party set to take a final call on supporting a Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2019 16:53 IST
Maharashtra government formation
Image Source : PTI

AICC general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge is at the meeting at 10, Janpath, with party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Party leaders including Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Rajiv Satav and Manikrao Thackre are also attending the meet.

The meeting is the second being convened by the party on Monday to decide on Maharashtra which is without a government since the conclusion of assembly elections last month.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai over a possible Sena-NCP government.

The Congress has been locked in hectic parleys on whether to support a Sena-led government.

There are indications that Congress could provide outside support to a Sena-NCP government.

