New Maharashtra government will be committed to state's development & welfare: Amit Shah

Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
BJP President Amit Shah congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2019 9:15 IST
Shah expressed confidence that the new Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister, will scale new heights of development.

Amit Shah tweeted his congratulation to Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, after the oath-taking ceremony.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

"I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state," Shah tweeted.

BJP working president J P Nadda also congratulated Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

"I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights." 

In early morning development Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together and met the Maharashtra Governor and staked claim for forming the government.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Confident they will work for bright future: PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

