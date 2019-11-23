New Maharashtra government will be committed to state's development & welfare: Amit Shah

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

BJP President Amit Shah congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively on Saturday.

Shah expressed confidence that the new Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister, will scale new heights of development.

Amit Shah tweeted his congratulation to Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, after the oath-taking ceremony.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

"I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state," Shah tweeted.

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

BJP working president J P Nadda also congratulated Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

"I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights."

I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 23, 2019

In early morning development Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together and met the Maharashtra Governor and staked claim for forming the government.

(With Inputs from PTI)

