Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray's first cabinet meeting: Rs. 20 crore sanctioned to conserve Shivaji's capital Raigarh Fort

In the first cabinet meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has approved to sanction Rs. 20 crore in order to conserve Shivaji's capital Raigarh Fort on Thursday. He assured that his government will ensure concrete assistance to the state's farmers.

After the much-anticipated cabinet meeting concluded, Thackeray addressed the people and said: " I want to assure the people of the state that we will give a good government. I want to help the farmers in a manner that will make them happy."

Thackeray also emphasized that he will take major decisions to give relief to the farmers of Maharashtra within two days.

Meanwhile, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' has released its Common Minimum program which focuses on various issues including, loan waiver for farmers, health insurance cover, women safety among others.

At the media briefing, Thackeray said: "We want to ensure an atmosphere in the state wherein nobody will feel terrorized." Thackeray was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, and Nitin Raut.

More than the month-long political saga after the Assembly election results were declared has finally come to an end in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in this evening at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park.

