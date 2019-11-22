Shiv Sena floats names for Maharashtra Chief Minister post; NCP insists for Uddhav

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Names for Maharashtra chief minister discussed in meeting between Thackerays and Pawar

After a late-night meeting between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Thursday, the names of possible chief ministerial candidates have come the fore. The meeting took place at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai. Sources close to the Shiv Sena have said its leaders Arvind Sawant and Subhash Desai are considered to be frontrunners for the chief minister post in Maharashtra.

The prime choice for the CM candidate, however, tends to be Uddhav Thackeray as it comes as a mutual consent.

Furthermore, with the support of the MLAs and the experience in administration, Eknath Shinde also has fair chances for being considered for the post.

The meeting between Thackerays and Pawar took place on a day when Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said in New Delhi that his party and the NCP have "complete unanimity" on all issues concerning government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to "finalise the architecture of the alliance".

The discussions will now move to Mumbai where the Congress and the NCP will hold deliberations with their other pre-poll allies -- Peasants Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Paksh and CPI(M) -- and then with the Sena, Chavan told reporters after another round of talks between senior leaders of his party and the NCP in the national capital.

Meanwhile, smaller allies of NCP-Congress are slated to hold meetings with the leaders of their alliance on Friday, in order to work out the final modalities and their role in the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) government in the state.

The development comes as the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena inch closer towards staking claim to form a government in Maharashtra.

The meeting between the leaders will take place at 12 pm, hours ahead of the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena meeting scheduled at 4 pm today.

Apart from these three major parties, smaller allies of Congress and NCP like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Samajwadi Party, etc will also be a part of the alliance.

