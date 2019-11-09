Maharashtra Guv Koshyari invites single largest party BJP to form government

Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari has invited the single largest party BJP to form the government on Saturday. Koshyari has asked BJP to prove its majority in the assembly.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had hinted that Government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed due to the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, with 161 seats between them in the 288-member House, have not been able to form a government due to a stalemate on sharing of the chief minister's post.

CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday and was appointed to the post in a caretaker capacity. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government.

(With inputs from ANI)

