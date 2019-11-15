Maharashtra to have full-term Sena CM; Congress-NCP to get 1 Deputy CM each

Maharashtra govt formation: It's confirm! Shiv Sena to get full term CM, 1 Dy CM each from Congress-NCP

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has put an end to the speculation surrounding the Maharashtra government formation as the regional saffron party has reached an agreement with the Congress-NCP, wherein the later are ready to give the CM post to Shiv Sena for a full tenure of 5 years. According to reports, Shiv Sena is all set to form a prospective collision government with Congress-NCP in Maharashtra.

Reports also confirm that Maharashtra is all set to have two Deputy CMs as both Congress and the NCP get to appoint one each from their ranks.

The three parties' have reportedly agreed to a common minimum programme which will focus mainly on issues related to farmers and youth. As per sources, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will meet during the weekend to formalise the terms

Amidst the finalisation of terms, the two contentious issues that are likely to be worked on are:

Shiv Sena's demand for Bharat Ratna for RSS man Vir Savarkar.

Congress-NCP's demand for 5 per cent reservation for the muslims.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari imposed President's rule in Maharashtra after an action-packed Tuesday (November 12) when the political activity in Maharashtra had intensified after fast-developing negotiations between the Shiv Sena and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Aditya Thackeray had reached the Raj Bhavan in the evening to ask for extra time to form government in Maharashtra but the Governor had refused to give the extra time to Sena.

(more to follow...)