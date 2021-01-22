All's not well within MVA? Congress says will try to form next govt in Maharashtra alone

Senior Congress leaderNana Patole said that his party is working to establish the next government in the state on its own.

Differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was out in the open on Friday when of its constituents said that it wants to form government in Maharashtra on its own. Senior Congress leader and Assembly Speaker Nana Patole said that his party is working to establish the next government in the state on its own.

Patole, who is the front runner for the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee post, said that he will accept whatever role the party's leadership gives him and work for bringing the party to the power on its own.

"I will accept whatever responsibility is given to me by the Congress leadership. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have the right to decide. I will discharge my duty honestly and work towards strengthening the party," he said.

The MVA in Maharashtra comprises Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. The three parties forged an alliance post-Assembly elections in 2019 to keep the BJP away from power. The Shiv Sena, which had contested the Assembly election together with the BJP, decided to end the alliance after the saffron party refused to accept the demand for CM's chair.

Patole is a senior leader in the state and hails from the Vidarbha region of the state. His statement is certain to raise eyebrows within the alliance, although the Sena and NCP on many occasions have denied any rift.

This is the second such statement made by a senior party leader in the recent times. Earlier, Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap had announced that his party will contest the BMC elections in 2022 solo.