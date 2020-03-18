Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Speaker writes to Governor Lalji Tandon, says '16 MLAs have gone missing'

Madhya Pradesh Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Tuesday has written a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon mentioning that 16 MLAs have gone missing while the legislators who went to Bengaluru issued a video message saying they are safe.

The letter written by the Speaker read: "I would like to draw your attention to an important issue. Resignations of 16 MLAs have been received through someone else. All the resignations are under consideration. The 16 MLAs who resigned were absent on March 16 during the Assembly meeting. Family members of some of these MLAs have raised concerns over the security of the MLAs. Being Presiding Chief of the Assembly, I am worried about the missing members."

Mentioning the messages on social media, Prajapati said: "While the resignations of these MLAs were given to me no one from their family was there which proves that these resignations were taken under pressure. If they would have given the resignations on their will then their family members would have submitted it to me."

He urged the Governor to ensure the safe return of the MLAs.

On the other hand, the MLAs who are in Bengaluru organised a press conference and unanimously said that they are here on their will not under any pressure.