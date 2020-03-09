Madhya Pradesh crisis: Shivraj meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Image Source : PTI A file photo of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

In the backdrop of the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Chouhan earlier called upon party president JP Nadda.

In the two meetings, Chouhan is said to have discussed the political situation in the state, after 18 MLAs, all backers of former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, went incommunicado.

The MLAs were later traced to Bengaluru.

