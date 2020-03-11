Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh crisis: Sharad Pawar weighs in favour of Kamal Nath, says 'waiting to see what happens'

As an erstwhile Maratha royal Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP on Wednesday, another Maratha strongman appeared to weigh in favour of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday evening said that everyone "had faith in Kamal Nath ji's abilities". He also said that he was "waiting to see what happens" in Madhya Pradesh.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: We are waiting to see what happens in #MadhyaPradesh. People have faith in Kamal Nath Ji's abilities. pic.twitter.com/rvkcRzSsdN — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Sharad Pawar was instrumental in forging an unimaginable alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, as the alliance is called, was able to keep BJP away from power even when it emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra assembly.

Known to be a shrewd politician who enjoys excellent relations across party lines, Sharad Pawar has a reputation of a man who can do the unthinkable. His words on Madhya Pradesh crisis hence assume great importance.

Kamal Nath, though still Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is trying to hold together a government that has seen major dent in its support due to rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia. 22 Congress MLAs have rebelled against Kamal Nath and have tendered resignations to Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

(More to follow)

