Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion to be held tomorrow 

Nearly a month after taking oath as chief minister, the expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet, under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to be held tomorrow, news agency ANI reported qouting sources. Meanwhile, Chouhan is running a one-man cabinet as the deadly coronavirus cases soared in the state. The state currently has 1485 cases with 74 deaths.

Before the BJP lost the 2018 Assembly election to the Congress, Chouhan had served as chief minister for almost 13 years without a break, a feat no other politician in Madhya Pradesh has achieved.

On March 23, 2020, he took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term after Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Before him, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa had served without a council of ministers for 22 days in his latest innings, a BJP leader said.

