Karnataka Crisis: Supreme Court to announce decision on rebel MLA petitions today

Karnataka political crisis

Wednesday may well be make-or-break day for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government as Supreme Court will announce its decision on the petition filed by 15 rebel MLAs. The MLAs have urged Supreme Court to direct Karanataka Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations.

The court decision capped high-voltage arguments on Tuesday during which Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the rebel MLAs are "hunting in a pack", alleging their motive is to bring down his government while the dissidents submitted Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar wants to prop up a government which has lost majority.

The Speaker on his part said that he, being a constitutional functionary, cannot be directed to first decide on the resignations of the MLAs and thereafter the pending disqualification applications.