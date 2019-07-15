Karnataka political crisis Live Updates: Rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police, say they 'anticipate serious threat'

Image Source : FILE Karnataka political crisis: BJP insisted the government to prove its majority in the assembly today.

With 16 legislators submitting their resignations, the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse.

The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress: 78, JD(S): 37 and BSP: 1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two Independents, the BJP would have 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 16 rebel MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

Meanwhile, 14 rebel Karnataka MLAs wrote to senior police inspector of Powai Police Station, complaining 'threat' from top Congress leaders.

The lettar says: We have absolutely no intention in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader. We anticipate serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on the Karnataka crisis:

10:15 am - BJP MLAs leave from Ramada hotel for Karnataka Assembly. BJP had demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the assembly today.