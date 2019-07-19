Image Source : FILE PIC Karnataka political crisis: With 'lemon and black magic' Kumaraswamy takes dig at BJP during trust vote debate

The political drama, 'Nataka in Karnataka', seems to have no end. Amid heated debate during the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took a dig at rival BJP with something that's quite unlikely to help him immediately.

Kumaraswamy spoke of lemons and black magic!

Attacking the BJP for mocking his brother and Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna for carrying lemon with him to events, Kumaraswamy asked in the Assembly if black magic and lemons had the power to save a government.

"You blame Revanna of carrying a lemon. You [BJP] believe in Hindu culture, but you blame him. He carries lemon with him and he goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic. Is it even possible to save a Govt by black magic?" Kumaraswamy slammed BJP during trust vote debate.

On Thursday, JDS leader HD Revanna arrived at the Karnataka Assembly barefoot to attend the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) government. Son of former PM and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda, Revanna is said to be obsessed with superstition and has been seen carrying a lemon to ward off the evil eye. However, BJP leaders have used the opportunity to mock him often.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy said he has provided adequate funds to all the districts. "But you (BJP) say that I am the Chief Minister of only two-three districts. That is why I am saying that there should not be any hurry, let us discuss it. You are trying to destroy democracy."

Meanwhile, the House was adjourned at 1:40 pm and failed to meet the 1.30 pm deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala for CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the House. Governor Vajubhai Vala has now sent a letter to Kumaraswamy to prove majority before 6 pm on Friday, reported ANI.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government had earlier this month plunged into a crisis following resignations of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition, including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned so far.

