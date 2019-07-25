Image Source : FILE No one can give stable govt in Karnataka's present scenario, says Kumaraswamy

After the fall of his ministry two days ago, Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that no one can give a stable government in the state in the present political scenario.

"Whether you focus on the developmental activities or the by-elections at 20 to 25 places, an atmosphere created by the BJP? We cannot assume that the government will remain stable even after the elections," News agency PTI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court allowed two Independent MLAs to withdraw their plea seeking a direction to the assembly speaker to conduct “forthwith” a floor test on the H D Kumaraswamy government’s trust move.

The Kumaraswamy government was reduced to a minority in the critical trial of strength in the assembly on July 23, when the confidence motion moved by him was defeated with 99 voting in favour of it and 105 against, ending a three-week long high-voltage political drama.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah to discussed the future course of action to form government in the state.

The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government resigned on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence by six votes.

