Karnataka Crisis: Trust vote can't be held within 1:30 pm deadline, says CM Kumaraswamy in legislative assembly

Karnataka crisis: CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Crisis: Political crisis in Karnataka goes on as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that vote on trust motion cannot be carries out within 1:30 pm deadline on Friday. Karnataka Governor has already written to CM Kumaraswamy asking him to prove majority in Karnataka Legislative Assembly by 1:30 pm on Friday. Expressing his reservations about the deadline, Kumaraswamy said that issues surrounding the current political crisis in Karanataka need to be discussed at length before the vote is carried out.

The assembly was adjorned on Thursday and was reconvened at 11 am on Friday. Soon after the proceedings began, Kumaraswamy rose to speak inside the assembly. He accused the BJP of trying to topple the Congress-JD(S) government from day one. Maintaining during his speech that he is an 'accidental CM', Kumaraswamy said that he does not 'lust after power'

During his speech, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy alleged that there were attempts to "subvert the law"

He targetted BJP as he continued to stress that there was a need to discuss various issues before a decision on trust vote can be taken.

"Why does the BJP want to end debate on trust vote so quickly when they claim that they are sure of their numbers in Karnataka Legislative Assembly?" asked Kumaraswamy in an apparent attempt to take a potshot at the party.

The BJP has been demanding an immediate vote on the trust motion moved by Kumaraswamy government since Thursday. When legislative assembly proceedings were adjourned on Thursday, BJP MLAs refused to leave the assembly and spent the night inside as a protest.

