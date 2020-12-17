Image Source : PTI Kamal Haasan 'spoiling families' by hosting Bigg Boss, says TN CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday attacked Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan for hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss, saying the actor was "spoiling good families".

"At the age of 70, he (Kamal Haasan) is hosting Bigg Boss. How will it be if people hosting Bigg Boss would come into politics? His job is to spoil good families. If kids watch that, they will get spoiled, good families will also get spoiled," the chief minister said.

The criticism comes in the backdrop of the actor invoking the legacy of the ruling party's founder, former chief minister, the late MG Ramachandran, and the MNM chief lashing out at government over corruption.

Haasan, however, responded in a rather lighter tone. The actor said he was happy "that the chief minister is also watching Bigg Boss," whose Tamil version he anchors on a private TV channel.

The MNM leader had also recently invoked the legacy of Ramachandran, a hugely popular leader, when he had said he was 'continuing' the dream of the former chief Minister to make Madurai the second capital of Tamil Nadu.

He had also hinted Ramachandran cannot be confined merely to DMK, from where he started his political journey or his founded AIADMK.

He had said he grew up 'on the lap of MGR' while several Tamil Nadu Ministers would not have even seen him personally.

