Jyotiraditya Scindia may be inducted into Modi govt, get BJP's backing for Rajya Sabha berth

Jyotiraditya Scindia may get cabinet birth in Modi govt, get BJP's backing for RS berth

Gwalior royalty and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia could get a cabinet birth in the Union government if the political scenario in Madhya Pradesh changes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping that Scindia, along with his 18 MLA supporters, could pave the way for the fall of the Kamal Nath government in the state and formation of a BJP state government, most probably led by three-term CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sources have told India TV that BJP could table a no-confidence motion in the assembly, as early as March 16.

Sources said that Scindia could get BJP's backing for a Rajya Sabha berth after which he could be considered for a cabinet position in the Narendra Modi government.

As many as 18 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh went 'untraceable' on Monday. All of the 18 MLAs are being tipped as supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia. The MLAs are believed to have made a dash to Bengaluru.

India TV reported that Congress' prime troubleshooter DK Shivkumar is trying to establish contact with the disenchanted MLAs but to no avail.

Scindia is said to have a troubled relationship with CM Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

After the development, a series of high-profile meetings have taken place at the residence of Kamal Nath.

(with reporting inputs from Vijai Lakshmi, T Raghavan and Anurag Amitabh)