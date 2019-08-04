Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti gets notice from Anti-Corruption Bureau on J&K Bank illegal recruitment | LIVE updates
Live now

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti gets notice from Anti-Corruption Bureau on J&K Bank illegal recruitment | LIVE updates

Jammu and Kashmir live updates: Political situation is Jammu and Kashmir is tense are regional parties like People's PDP and NC are dissenting against the troop build up in the valley. PDP chief and former Jammu an

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2019 17:15 IST
Representative News Image

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti has been asked for clarification by Anti Corruption Bureau.

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir is still on boil as regional political parties like People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) are dissenting against what they are calling is the iron handed approach of Narendra Modi-led central government. An unprecedented troop build-up has taken place in the state. PDP chief and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accused central government of using 'tactics' against regional political parties. This, she said, is being done after the Centre 'did whatever they had to' with the separatists.

Here are the LIVE updates of the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir

 

Live updates : Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti gets notice from Anti-Corruption Bureau on J&K Bank illegal recruitment | LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • August 04, 2019 4:57 PM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Anti Corruption Bureau asks Mehbooba Mufti to clarify on 'illegal' recruitment in J&K bank

    Almost immediately after her tirade against the central government, news has surfaced that Anti Corruption Bureau has asked Mehbooba Mufti to clarify her stand on 'illegal' recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

    The letter is dated August 3, 2019.

    India Tv - Anti Corruption Bureau notice

    Image Source : MANZOOR MIR

    Anti Corruption Bureau notice

     

  • August 04, 2019 4:46 PM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Government asks hotels to cancel all tourist bookings by Monday

    The government has asked hotel owners in Jammu & Kashmir to cancel all booking made by the tourists and vacate rooms by Monday. It has also said that if the tourists do not have money to return home, the cost will be borne by the government will bear the price. 

  • August 04, 2019 4:36 PM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Read what Mehbooba Mufti said

  • August 04, 2019 4:22 PM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Here is the advisory that asked Amarnath Yatris to return home immediately

    The government issued an advisory a few days ago asking Amarnath yatris to return home immediately. The government said that this was done in view of terror threats and security concerns to the Amarnath yatra.

    India Tv - Amarnath Yatra directive

    Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

    Amarnath Yatra directive

  • August 04, 2019 4:14 PM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Irfan Pathan asked to leave the state along with 100 other cricketers

    Cricketer Irfan Pathan has been asked to leave Jammu and Kashmir along with 100 other cricketers. This has been done days after Amarnath Yatra was cancelled and the yatris were asked to leave the state in view of the terror threat to the yatra.

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAmit Shah to introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha Next StoryRebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba to resign from party, to contest Delhi polls as independent candidate  