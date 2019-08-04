Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti gets notice from Anti-Corruption Bureau on J&K Bank illegal recruitment | LIVE updates

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti has been asked for clarification by Anti Corruption Bureau.

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir is still on boil as regional political parties like People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) are dissenting against what they are calling is the iron handed approach of Narendra Modi-led central government. An unprecedented troop build-up has taken place in the state. PDP chief and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accused central government of using 'tactics' against regional political parties. This, she said, is being done after the Centre 'did whatever they had to' with the separatists.

Here are the LIVE updates of the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir