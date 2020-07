Image Source : PTI Hardik Patel appointed Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee

Hardik Patel has been appointed the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. At present, Amit Chavda is the chief of the state unit.

The appointment has been made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Patel, 26, participated and led the Patidar reservation agitation in Gujarat. He joined the Congress on March 12, 2019, but did not contest the Lok Sabha election that year.

