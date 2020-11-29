Image Source : PTI In Hyderabad, Amit Shah says will end 'Nizam culture', create 'mini-India'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will free Hyderabad from the "Nawab, Nizam culture" and create a "mini-India" here. He predicted this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls. The top BJP leader also asserted that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Owaisi's "alliance". Polls for GHMC will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

"We will free Hyderabad from the Nawab, Nizam culture and create a mini-India here. We want to build Hyderabad into a modern city, free from the shackles of Nizam culture," Shah told reporters in Hyderabad today.

He said the BJP was not fighting to increase its presence or seats but the Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be from the saffron party.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I am confident after roadhsow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," Shah said.

He said that Hyderabad had the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by state and centre, he said. Further, Shah said the current corporation under TRS and Congress is the biggest "impediment".

Shah, who offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple in Old City here, said the people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP.

