'ED is Yedi,' tweets Maharashtra Youth Congress chief after FIR against Sharad Pawar

In perhaps the first major and a humourous reaction after Enforcement Directorate's FIR against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Now, Maharashtra Youth Congress Chief Satyajeet Tambe has said on Twitter that ED has gone 'Yedi'

In Marathi, the word 'Yeda' or 'Yedi' is a slang for going crazy or even bonkers. The word is even immortalised by movie dialogues like "Abey yede.."

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked former Union Minister Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Money laundering allegations are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-Operative Bank. The volume of the alleged scam is Rs 25 thousand crore. Those booked along with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar include officials and chairmen of Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank.

Check out Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Sayajeet Tambe's tweet in Marathi below.

ईडी झालीय ' येडी ' !



मालकाचं एेकून काहीही करु लागलीय. — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) September 24, 2019

FIR against Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar has come days before Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. The elections are due on October 21, that is, less than a month from now. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

