Delhi violence: Supreme Court agrees to hear cases against BJP leaders on March 4, but...

Image Source : PTI A file photo of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, accused of inciting violence in Delhi (PTI photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear cases against several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who have been accused victims of inciting violence in the National Capital last week. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while hearing a batch of petitions filed by victims, said that the apex court "wishes for peace but has limitation to its power," according to several media reports.

"We are not equipped to prevent these things from happening. We can only deal with the situation after that. This is a kind of pressure on us. We can't handle so much pressure," Chief Justice SA Bobde was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The petitions were filed by lawyer Colin Gonsalves, who stressed upon the urgency of the matter. The petitions filed by victims have called for FIRs against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, MP Pravesh Verma and union minister Anurag Thakur for making alleged provocative speeches that fed into the bout of violence.

The Delhi High Court had last week given a month's time to the police to respond to charges made against the said BJP leaders by the victims.

The remarks by BJP leaders in question have been castigated by the party, with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying last week that the BJP didn't approve of inciting comments.

Prasad's reaction seemed to have got across the leaders in questions, as Thakur refused knowledge of having made any provocative remarks at an event last week.

"You are lying...." the union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, when asked if he had raised 'desh ke gaddaron ko...' slogan during the Delhi assembly elections campaigning.

Also read: Can’t be in the same party as Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra: Bengal BJP leader quits party

Also read: Kapil Mishra’s speech constitutes cognisable offence, says Justice (retd) BG Kolse Patil