Delhi violence: As the death toll rises to 42, calls for judicial probe grow shriller

As the death toll in the violence that rocked the National Capital of Delhi rose to 42 on Friday, the clamour for an independent judicial probe in the violence has grown shriller. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, in which she drew parallel to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

"A high-level inquiry monitored by a Supreme Court judge needs to be ordered into the violent clashes in Delhi so that a conclusion can be reached and stains on the national capital, like that of the anti-Sikh riots, could be washed off to some extent," Mayawati wrote in her letter, released by her party, as per news reports.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further accused the “BJP government of failing to fulfil its legal and constitutional duty” to control the rampant violence in northwest Delhi.

The call for a judicial probe into the bloody violence was echoed by well-known Sunni cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali.

BJP and its government have failed to fulfil its legal and Constitutional duty as a result of which about three dozen lives have been lost and 200 have been injured and several businesses destroyed in times of high inflation, poverty and unemployment."

"The Central government must order a judicial probe into the riots which have damaged the social fabric of the country to a large extent. We are all worried and upset over the recent developments," he said in a statement.

The cleric said that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the violence.

Appealing to the people not to be taken in by rumours and misinformation, he also asked them to help those affected by the riots without taking into consideration the caste or religion of the victims.

The cleric further asked the government to take firm action against politicians who have been spewing venom in their speeches.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali is not known to issue political statements and it is rare to find the cleric making a comment on situations that have political overtones.

On Feb 26, veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Karan Singh also sought a judicial probe into the outbreak of violence, which was apparently triggered after a speech by BJP leader Kapil Mishra at Jaffrabad, the site of an anti-CAA protest.

Two SITs constituted to probe violence

So far, two Special Investigation Teams have been formed under the Delhi Police Crime Branch to probe the violence in Delhi.

DCP Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo will head SITs comprising four Assistant Commissioners of Police in each team, while Additional CP (Crime) B K Singh will head both the SITs.

(with agency inputs)