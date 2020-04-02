COVID-19 impact: No oath required for 37 new Rajya Sabha MPs as of now

Image Source : PTI A representational image of Rajya Sabha

The newly-elected Rajya Sabha Member of Parliaments (MPs) will not be required to take the oath of office immediately, in the wake of countrywide travel restrictions amid the ongoing 21-day-lockdown, a press advisory by the Office of Chairman of Rajya Sabha said on Thursday. "A new member is, however, not entitled to sit, participate and vote in the house or in a committee until he has subscribed the oath or affirmation. In view of the present lockdown in the country, neither the Rajya Sabha nor any of its committees is likely to meet till the lockdown period is over," the press release added.

It added that the new members were "advised to wait for subscribing oath or affirmation till the lockdown period is over."

The 37 new MPs will continue to enjoy all facilities, perks and privileges available to Members of Parliament (MPs) from the date of the commencement of their term.

"Fifty-five vacancies are due to arise in Rajya Sabha from 17 states between the third and 13th of this month against which 37 members have already been elected unopposed," it said.

As of April 2, India recorded a total of 2,069 coronavirus infections, including 53 deaths.

