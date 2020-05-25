Narayan Rane meets Governor, demands President's Rule in Maharashtra

Image Source : TWITTER/NARAYAN RANE Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane meets state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane on Monday called upon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, saying that the administration of Uddhav Thackeray had failed to effectively deal with the coronavirus crisis. “The Thackeray government cannot handle the coronavirus crisis, they do not have the capacity,” Rane, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, told the Governor during the meeting.

In a series of tweets in Marathi, Rane also deplored the state of local hospitals overflowing with patients due to coronavirus. “All these hospitals should be handed over to the Army. Only then can the situation improve,” said Rane.

राज्य कसे चालवावे, पोलीस यंत्रणा कशी हाताळावी, हे मुख्यमंत्र्यांना अद्याप जमत नाही. मनपा व राज्य सरकारच्या रुग्णालयांची अवस्था वाईट आहे. ही सर्व रुग्णालये लष्कराच्या ताब्यात द्यावीत. तरच परिस्थिती सुधारू शकते, अशी विनंतीही राज्यपालांना केली. — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) May 25, 2020

In another tweet throwing light on his remarks made to the Governor, Rane complained that the state had no coherent policy in dealing with the pandemic, and so far relied only on the inputs of the Centre.

Almost a third of India’s overall 1.3 lakh coronavirus cases have come from Maharashtra, the worst-hit state due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

