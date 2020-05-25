Narayan Rane meets Governor, demands President's Rule in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane on Monday called upon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, saying that the administration of Uddhav Thackeray had failed to effectively deal with the coronavirus crisis. “The Thackeray government cannot handle the coronavirus crisis, they do not have the capacity,” Rane, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, told the Governor during the meeting.
महाराष्ट्रात राष्ट्रपती राजवट लागू करा.— Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) May 25, 2020
ठाकरे सरकार कोरोनाचे संकट हाताळू शकत नाही, त्यांच्यात क्षमता नाही. कोरोनाचा सामना करण्यास सरकार अपयशी ठरलं आहे, त्यामुळे राज्यपालांनी या सरकारला नारळ देऊन राष्ट्रपती राजवट लागू करावी, अशी मागणी केली. @maha_governor @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/poxG9iA7Tb
In a series of tweets in Marathi, Rane also deplored the state of local hospitals overflowing with patients due to coronavirus. “All these hospitals should be handed over to the Army. Only then can the situation improve,” said Rane.
राज्य कसे चालवावे, पोलीस यंत्रणा कशी हाताळावी, हे मुख्यमंत्र्यांना अद्याप जमत नाही. मनपा व राज्य सरकारच्या रुग्णालयांची अवस्था वाईट आहे. ही सर्व रुग्णालये लष्कराच्या ताब्यात द्यावीत. तरच परिस्थिती सुधारू शकते, अशी विनंतीही राज्यपालांना केली.— Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) May 25, 2020
In another tweet throwing light on his remarks made to the Governor, Rane complained that the state had no coherent policy in dealing with the pandemic, and so far relied only on the inputs of the Centre.
आतापर्यंत राज्याला जे काही मिळालं ते केंद्राकडूनच. राज्याने काय दिलं? यांचं धोरण काय? सरकारी अधिकार्यांना, पोलिसांना कसं हाताळावं, त्यांना सुरक्षित कसं ठेवावं, याचा काहीही अभ्यास नाही. सगळा अनागोंदी कारभार राज्यात सुरु आहे. @maha_governor— Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) May 25, 2020
Almost a third of India’s overall 1.3 lakh coronavirus cases have come from Maharashtra, the worst-hit state due to the COVID-19 outbreak.