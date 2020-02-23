Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to return at helm, Tharoor demands fresh CWC elections

A file photo of Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday renewed his pitch for fresh election for the party organisation (CWC) and the presidential post, even as party sources quoted by news agency IANS reiterated that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was all set to return as party chief in April.

"I believe a revived @INCIndia is indispensable to provide a national alternative to the divisive policies of the BJP. This is why the current perception of drift must be ended" Tharoor tweeted.

The Congress, responding to former Union minister had said: "The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the highest decision making body in the party and it has appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim President."

"The party will decide on fresh elections. I don't think there is a 'leadership crisis'. Sonia Gandhi is the party's interim President and the decisions are being taken in the party," senior party leader Anand Sharma had said on Friday.

Meanwhile, a party leader said that the Delhi Assembly elections -- wherein the party again failed to win even a single seat -- should not be seen as a parameter for the Congress as the party has won many state elections after the Lok Sabha polls.

Many party leaders including Tharoor have been demanding the appointment of the new party President.

"I renew my appeal to the CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters," he had said on February 20.

Tharoor also advocated elections for the CWC which are not being held for many years with the Congress President appointing the members.

"Some have asked who should vote for what. I was referring to my earlier call -- eight months ago -- for elections among the 10,000 party workers who constitute the 'AICC plus PCC delegates' list. These should be for the elected seats in the CWC as well as for the party's presidency," he said.

Many Congress leaders have suggested that the party should look beyond the Gandhi family and move on as there is no dearth of leadership in the party.