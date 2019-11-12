Congress-NCP, Sena say 'talks were on' when Governor imposed President's Rule in Maharashtra

Senior Congress and NCP leaders today revealed that revealed that Shiv Sena had sought support on Sunday for the formation of government in Maharashtra and decision on it was on when the news of President's Rule in Maharashtra came through. In a joint show of strength, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel from Congress while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and former deputy CM Chaggan Bhujbal addressed mediapersons where they condemned the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra. Moments later, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that Shiv Sena contacted NCP-Congress and sought their support for government formation.

"We requested Governor to give us more time but it was denied," Uddhav Thackeray said in a press conference that followed NCP-Congress' presser. "We were in talks with the Congress and NCP to form a Common Minimum Programme. We still want to form government. We have six more months," Thackeray said today in his address in Marathi. With Aaditya Thackeray by his side, Uddhav made it clear that talks for government formation in Maharashtra were not over.

In a big show of strength, senior Congress leaders were with top brass of NCP in a joint press conference that was called after Centre recommended President's Rule in Maharashtra. Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel from Congress while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and former deputy CM Chaggan Bhujbal were present in the presser.

"A meeting was held between senior leaders of NCP and Congress today. On 11th November Shiv Sena first contacted us formally. We will discuss on all the issues and then take a decision," Praful Patel told the media.

The joint presser condemned imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra terming it a "violation" of the Supreme Court guidelines.

"The way President's rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President's rule on several occasions in in the last 5 years," Ahmed Patel of the Congress said. We will hold discussions with Shiv Sena after we hold discussions with our ally, he added.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision (to support Shiv Sena).

More to follow.