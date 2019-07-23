Image Source : ANI Advantage BJP in Karnataka as Congress-JD(S) loses trust vote

Beleaguered Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday lost the trust vote on the floor of the state Assembly by 6 votes after a four-day debate on the confidence motion he had moved on July 18.

"Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy has lost the floor test, as 99 votes were in favour of the confidence motion and 105 against it," Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar told the members of the House after the floor test.

Of the 225-member Karnataka Assembly, 20 were not present in the House for the floor test.

