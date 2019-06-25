Centre must fulfill its promise to check black money: AAP MP

Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh

Urging the Centre to take strict action against economic fugitives, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said mere talking was not enough and that the government can not run away from its responsibility to check black money.

The Aam Aadmi Party MP said a parliamentary standing committee report on black money is "very worrying".

"It is astonishing that the BJP, which came to power twice on the issue of black money stashed abroad being brought back to India, is now saying that the estimated amount of Indian wealth abroad is about Rs 9 lakh 41 thousand crore," he said.

The money, he added, belongs to the poor, farmers and labourers, but it has been stolen from them by a clique of leaders, industrialists and officers.

"It is a matter of great shame that India has become one of the top 5 black money generating nations in the world.

"I believe if black money is brought back to India, we can reduce unemployment and build the nation," he added.

"The central government will have to take stern steps. Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and others who have robbed the country of thousands of crores of rupees, have been hoodwinking the government. We will have to take strict action against them."

He said the government will have to explain what happened to the its Fugitive Economical Offender Bill and what action the government has taken against such fugitives.

"Black money was a huge issue for the country and it continues to be. The government can not go back on its commitment now," the AAP leader added.

