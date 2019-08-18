Sunday, August 18, 2019
     
Congress has lost its way, says former Haryana CM BS Hooda amid speculation of him quitting party

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda attacked his own party on Sunday just when speculation is rife that he may quit the Congress.

New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2019 16:12 IST
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a rally in Rohtak, Haryana

"When government does something right I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision to abrogate #Article370, my party has lost its way, it's not the same Congress it used to be. When it comes to patriotism & self-respect, I'll not compromise with anyone," he said.

Hooda kicked off his 'Maha Parivartan rally' on his home-turf in Rohtak, Haryana on Sunday. Before kicking off the rally he met senior Congress including party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, said media reports. However, Hooda himself was tightlipped about the meetings.

In case he quits Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is likely to join Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or form his own political party.

