Congress has lost its way, says former Haryana CM BS Hooda amid speculation of him quitting party

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a rally in Rohtak, Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda attacked his own party on Sunday just when speculation is rife that he may quit the Congress.

"When government does something right I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision to abrogate #Article370, my party has lost its way, it's not the same Congress it used to be. When it comes to patriotism & self-respect, I'll not compromise with anyone," he said.

BS Hooda: I support the decision to abrogate #Article370 but I want to tell Haryana Govt that you will have to give an account of what you did in 5 years, don't hide behind this decision. Our brothers from Haryana are deployed as soldiers in Kashmir, that is why I supported it. https://t.co/xKGAtqKyY3 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Hooda kicked off his 'Maha Parivartan rally' on his home-turf in Rohtak, Haryana on Sunday. Before kicking off the rally he met senior Congress including party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, said media reports. However, Hooda himself was tightlipped about the meetings.

In case he quits Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is likely to join Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or form his own political party.

Watch | Former Haryana CM BS Hooda slams Congress, his own party