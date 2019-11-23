In action on Ajit Pawar, NCP sacks him from NCP Legislature group leader post

BREAKING: Ajit Pawar sacked as NCP Legislature group leader

Ajit Pawar has been sacked as NCP Legislature group leader. Jayant Patil has been elected in his place. Earlier on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively. The decision to sack Ajit Pawar as NCP Legislature group leader was taken at a meeting presided over by Sharad Pawar in Mumbai today. The party has now authorised Jayant Patil till a new legislature group leader is elected.

The dramatic swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar as his deputy was preceded by days of talks between key party leaders and the junior Pawar, who was facing probe in corruption cases being investigated by central agencies.

The BJP leadership cashed in on a simmering feud within NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar's family by managing an overnight coup just as final contours of a coalition between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra were emerging.

