Amid CM race, Shiv Sena's Sholay diatribe on BJP: 'Itna sannata kyun hai bhai'

The love-hate allies -- BJP and Shiv Sena -- are battling it out in Maharashtra. Who gets the CM post in the financial capital still remains a question. At a time when there is already a crisis over CM's chair, Shiv Sena has made a resounding critique on the economic slump targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Invoking a famed 'Sholay' dialogue, Shiv Sena had a diatribe on BJP in its mouthpieces: "The 'dhoom-dhadaka' of fire-crackers are missing from this year's Diwali. Sales everywhere are down by 30-40 percent. "Itna Sannata Kyun Hain Bhai"? The country is facing an economic crisis... The condition of the Indian economy is worsening instead of improving."

"The 'Mai-Baap Sarkar' at the Centre says it will double farmers' incomes, but some or the other natural calamities keep hitting them in the form of drought or floods. Due to demonetization and GST, factories are threatened, industries and businesses are shutting, employment generation is badly affected with even the banks going bankrupt," said the Sena in 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana'.

Painting a grim scenario, it said peoples' pockets have been "anyway empty", but now even the government coffers are being drained out, and because of the prevailing financial emergency-like situation, the government took out Rs 1.75 lakh Crore from the reserves of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Whatever may be the condition, people somehow manage to find ways and means to celebrate Diwali, but the same cannot be said of the country's financial sector in the grip of an economic crisis. Our markets are deserted, the festive glitter is not visible anywhere, but in the guise of online shopping, foreign companies are making money," the Sena said.