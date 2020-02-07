Friday, February 07, 2020
     
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya detained at the starting point of pro-CAA rally in Kolkata

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was on Friday detained by police at the starting point of a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: February 07, 2020 16:39 IST
A file photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was on Friday detained by police at the starting point of a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported. According to the news agency, Vijayvargiya was apprehended by police at Tollygunge Phari, where the pro-CAA march was supposed to begin.

According to news reports, other BJP leaders from the Bengal unit of the party were also detained by Kolkata Police. The pro-CAA rally by Vijayvargiya was part of the party's nationwide campaign to clear apprehensions around the new citizenship law. Protests against the new law have been ongoing since it came into effect in December last year.

