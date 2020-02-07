BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya detained at the starting point of pro-CAA rally in Kolkata

A file photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was on Friday detained by police at the starting point of a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported. According to the news agency, Vijayvargiya was apprehended by police at Tollygunge Phari, where the pro-CAA march was supposed to begin.

Kolkata: Police detains BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the start point of BJP's rally in Tollygunge Phari supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. pic.twitter.com/NVEU9f1TCp — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

According to news reports, other BJP leaders from the Bengal unit of the party were also detained by Kolkata Police. The pro-CAA rally by Vijayvargiya was part of the party's nationwide campaign to clear apprehensions around the new citizenship law. Protests against the new law have been ongoing since it came into effect in December last year.