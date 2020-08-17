Sacked from JDU, Shyam Rajak likely to join RJD

Image Source : FILE Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Shyam Rajak has been sacked by JDU and is likely to join the BJP.

Patna: Bihar's Industries Minister and JD(U)'s national general secretary Shyam Rajak was on Sunday sacked from the state cabinet and expelled from the party. JD(U)'s chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said he has been expelled for six years over anti-party activities. Shyam Rajak has been sacked from the state cabinet and he has also been expelled from the party for six years for his anti-party activities, Singh told PTI.

There are reports that Rajak, once a close aide of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, would join his former party the RJD. Rajak was a cabinet minister in Rabri Devi government. He joined the JDU in 2009. Rajak became an MLA in 2010.

Speculation was rife that Rajak may leave the JD(U) as he was not happy with his party and Industries Secretary S Siddharth with whom he had differences over running the department. The JD(U) giving more weightage to party leader Arun Manjhi who is touring the Phulwari Sharif assembly segment that Rajak represents is said to have miffed him, sources said.

He was apprehensive that the JD(U) may not give him the nomination in the state polls due later this year, they added. Rajak may join his old party, the RJD, on Monday, the sources said. He could not be reached for comments.

(PTI Inputs)

