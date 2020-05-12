Gujarat HC voids 2017 election win of cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama citing malpractice

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gujarat High Court voids election victory of cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in 2017 assembly election.

In a major setback for senior cabinet minister in the Gujarat government Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the Gujarat High Court has termed his victory in 2017 Gujarat assembly elections as void on the basis of malpractice and manipulation.

The matter was in the court after Gujarat Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod raised objections on his victory. The court upheld Rathod's arguments who said that over 400 postal ballot votes were cancelled illegally.

Chudasama registered victory in the 2017 Gujarat assembly election by a margin of just 327 votes. He contested from Dholka constituency in Ahmedabad.

Congress approached Gujarat High Court against Chudasama in January 2018.

ALSO READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM today; decision on lockdown likely

ALSO READ | Kejriwal asks Delhi to send suggestions on lockdown relaxations: Here's how you can do it

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage