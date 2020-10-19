Ballia firing: Nadda expresses displeasure over BJP MLA Surendra Singh's remarks, asks to stay away from probe

Image Source : PTI JP Nadda/PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has expressed his displeasure over the statements of party MLA Surendra Singh's statement in connection with the Ballia firing incident, sources told India TV. Speaking with Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Nadda asked him to convey Singh to stay away from the probe in the case.

Jai Prakash Pal Gama (46) was allegedly shot dead by local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh on Thursday following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops at Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area.

The incident snowballed into a major political controversy after BJP MLA from Bariya assembly seat, Surendra Singh, came out in support of the main accused. Singh visited the Reoti Police Station with family members (women and children) of the accused, claiming that they had also suffered injuries in the incident and an FIR should be registered. Later, he went to the district hospital with the family members and was seen wiping his tears.

“It is natural to get emotional on seeing the pain of others,” the BJP MLA had said. He also questioned the role of the administration in the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended the SDM, circle officer and other policemen present at the spot.

According to officials, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who is the main accused, was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Lucknow while Santosh Yadav, Amarjeet Yadav, Ajay Singh and Dharmendra Singh were held from Ballia.So far, police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case, in which an FIR has been lodged against around 30 people, most of which are yet to be identified.

