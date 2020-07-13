Pilot not above other MLAs, will have to face action in case of indiscipline: Avinash Pandey

Image Source : ANI Congress ready to listen to Pilot, but indiscipline will not be tolerated, says Avinash Pandey

With the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting today in Jaipur, the party has made it clear that any indiscipline would not be tolerated. The CLP meeting will be attended by AICC observers Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala and AICC Incharge for Rajasthan Avinash Pandey. The party has issued a whip to mandate the presence of all the party's MLAs during the Monday morning meeting.

"Whip has been issued to give a message to all MLAs to be present and if anybody fails to come strict disciplinary action will be taken against any legislator who doesn't attend the meeting," Avinash Pandey said.

On the issue of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reportedly being in the national capital he said, "I have tried to speak to him and have sent messages to him also but he has not replied.

Pilot is not above the rest. He is like other MLAs and will also have to face action. Party is ready to listen to Pilot but within the frame of discipline."

"No indiscipline will be tolerated but I am hopeful that he will turn up for the meeting," he added.

According to sources in the party, 109 MLAs have signed the letter of support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot including Congress, other parties, and independent MLAs in front of AICC observers.

Many of the MLAs have told the observers that indiscipline should not be tolerated by the party and the party shouldn't come under any pressure of any leader.

A meeting of CLP is scheduled to be held at Rajasthan Chief Minister's residence today.

