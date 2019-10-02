Ticket for Sohna assembly seat sold for Rs 5 crore: Former Haryana Congress chief

Image Source : PTI Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar alleged that the tickets for Sohna assembly seat in haryana was sold for Rs 5 crores.

"The ticket for Sohna assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 Crores. We will fix the situation. If ticket distribution has been unfair then how those who have been chosen will win?" News agency ANI quoted Tanwar as saying.

Tanwar is miffed at the ticket distribution in the state. He said that "those who have worked for the party in last five years are ignored in ticket distribution. The persons who have worked against the party are considered by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda."

Exposing the infighting within Congress over the issue of distribution of tickets ahead of the Harayana Assembly Elections 2019, Tanwar on Wednesday held a protest in New Delhi outside the residence of party interm president Sonia Gandhi.

The protests began at 3 pm at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and eventually reached outside the residence of party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Tanwar claimed that he was offered tickets 6 times but he turned down the offer as he is "not hungry for power."

"I was in ticket distribution process so I know, 'yeh sarkar banvayi gayi thi, bani nahi thi'. 14 people who are BJP MLAs today were sent away from here,7 of their MPs have Congress background. BJP offered me to join 6 times in 3 months, I didn't go and never will," he added.

The state will be going to polls on October 21, along with Maharashtra, while the counting of votes will be done on October 24.

The process of filing nominations for Haryana began on September 27. The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5.